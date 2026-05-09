Himanta Sarma pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, says he strengthened country's spirit

Assam's outgoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, saying the Nobel laureate strengthened the country's spirit, which later resonated across the world.

He said Tagore's contributions continue to inspire generations and pave the way for an enlightened society.

"Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore not only enriched our literature and culture, but also strengthened Bharat's spirit, which later resonated across the world," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Remembering the great icon on his jayanti, whose timeless thoughts and contributions continue to inspire generations and pave the way for a more enlightened society," he added.

Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on 'Pochishe Boishakh' or the 25th of the Bengali month of Boishak, known as Rabindra Jayanti.

Tagore was born on 25th Boishakh 1268 of the Bengali calendar (May 7, 1861, by the Gregorian calendar).