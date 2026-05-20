Congress led opposition paid price for 'politicising' Zubeen Garg's death in Assembly polls: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday claimed that 'politicising' musician Zubeen Garg's death backfired on Congress-led opposition in Assam polls as they were rejected by the people.

He visited Garg's cremation ground, 'Zubeen Khetra' at Kamarakuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati to pay tribute to the musician who died in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea.

The 52-year-old singer had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to perform in the 4th edition of the festival.

Sarma stressed that there should be no politics in the name of Zubeen Garg.

"As promised, after the dust of the elections settled, I visited the site today purely as a tribute to someone who, for us, is evergreen. He was never a matter of politics, but an emotion that lives in every heart," the chief minister said.

He also claimed that politicising the unfortunate death of Garg backfired on the Congress-led opposition during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

"Some of them have stopped invoking his name as soon as polls got over, and those who came to his shrine had no knowledge of Zubeen when he was alive," the CM said.