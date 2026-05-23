Assam Civil Service officer held in bribery case; cash and investments worth over Rs 2.5 crore recovered

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, seeking necessary legal action against the officer.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on May 21 at the office chamber of the accused. He was caught red-handed immediately after accepting Rs 45,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

During a subsequent raid at his private residence in Guwahati, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption recovered over Rs 48.38 lakh from a locker. Fixed deposit certificates amounting to Rs 80 lakh in his name and in the names of his family members were also recovered.

Several general life insurance and postal life insurance policies in his name and those of his family members, along with details of bank accounts and documents related to landed properties, were also seized.

Searches conducted at another flat owned by the arrested officer in the same apartment complex on Friday night led to the recovery of more than Rs 1.18 crore in cash.