Assam UCC Bill proposes polygamy ban; mandatory registration of marriage, divorce, live-in relationships

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday tabled “The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill” in the Assembly, proposing a single civil legal framework for all residents on matters related to marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships.

Under the proposed law, bigamy and polygamy shall invite imprisonment up to seven years under Section 82 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The introduction of the UCC Bill paves the way for an on-record discussion on why UCC is the need of the hour and how it will help realise the path laid down by our founding fathers,” said Sarma, days after his remarks “our decision on UCC is in sync with our last election commitment.”

Opposition parties opposed the UCC Bill, and demanded that the government consult the stakeholders.

“The government should have held consultations with political parties and non-political organisations before introducing the Bill in the Assembly,” Congress leader Zakir Hussain Sikdar said, alleging that UCC is a “political agenda” of ruling BJP.

Recently, several Muslim religious and social organisations had also demanded a wider consultation. Assam is the third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to introduce UCC.