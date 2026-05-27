NDA MLAs back Assam UCC Bill, say measure protects women’s rights and tribal customs

The Assam Assembly on Wednesday held a discussion on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, with ruling NDA legislators defending the legislation as a historic measure to protect women's rights, while opposition members raised objections to its provisions. The debate took place on the final day of the first session of the new Assembly, where the Bill was taken up for passage.

The Assam government had tabled the UCC Bill on Monday, seeking to ban polygamy and make the registration of live-in relationships compulsory. The proposed law introduces punitive measures for non-compliance, including up to seven years of imprisonment for bigamy or polygamy, and up to three months in jail for failing to register a live-in relationship. The legislation explicitly exempts all Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam, ensuring their traditional laws remain intact.

During the debate, BJP MLA and former state minister Pijush Hazarika urged all sections of the House to support the Bill, maintaining that it does not target any specific religion or religious practice. He clarified that the law does not ban live-in relationships but merely mandates their registration. Hazarika questioned the fairness of systems that allow men of a certain section to marry four times without the consent of their previous wives, asserting that true religious equality requires such practices to face legal penalties.