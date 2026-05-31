Assam cabinet expansion on June 5, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

At present, alongside the Chief Minister, four ministers are part of the cabinet — BJP leaders Ajanta Neog and Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora, and Bodoland People’s Front’s Charan Boro.

In a post on X, Sarma said: “I am pleased to inform that the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam will be expanded on June 5, 2026.”

He did not disclose the number of ministers to be inducted or their names.

The BJP-led NDA secured a third consecutive term in the state, winning 102 of the 126 Assembly seats in the recent elections, with the BJP winning 82 seats and its allies AGP and BPF securing 10 each.

(With inputs from PTI)