Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi seeks independent assessment of Siang project’s impact on Assam

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, expressing concern over the potential downstream impact of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on Assam, even as protests against the project continue in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his letter, Gogoi said the Siang River was integral to the Brahmaputra basin and sustained Assam’s agricultural economy, riverine ecosystems and livelihoods. He said any major change to its flow required careful assessment of the implications for flood risks, water security and downstream communities.

He recalled Assam’s longstanding concerns over mega-dam projects in Arunachal Pradesh. In 2014, then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had called for formal consultation with Assam before major dam projects were taken up in the neighbouring state. In 2015, he withheld support for the proposed Middle Siang project until its benefits to local communities could be demonstrated, stressing the need for consultation and safeguards for Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi said that while SUMP was being projected as a strategic response to China’s proposed mega-dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo, the interests of downstream communities in Assam must receive equal consideration.

“The project’s stated objectives of maintaining year-round flows and moderating floods cannot be treated as guaranteed outcomes, particularly in a region vulnerable to extreme rainfall, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods,” the Jorhat MP said.