Assam prohibits unauthorised drone operations near Amur Falcon roosting sites

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has prohibited unauthorised drone flying around Amur Falcon congregation and roosting sites during the period of their seasonal presence in the state.

The ban followed after reports of content creators and visitors flying drones close to Amur Falcon congregation sites.

“In view of the arrival of a large number of migratory Amur Falcons in Assam, particularly at important congregation and roosting sites, it is imperative to ensure their undisturbed resting, feeding and migratory movement,” an order issued on Friday by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Vinay Gupta said.

The order also said that unregulated drone operations in the vicinity of these sites might cause serious disturbance to the birds, including collision risks and disruption of their natural behaviour.

The prohibitions include unauthorised recreational, commercial and non-essential drone flying, photography and videography in and around identified Amur Falcon congregation and roosting sites during the period of their seasonal presence.

Concerned Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) were directed to identify and demarcate sensitive roosting areas and ensure effective monitoring and protection of the sites.

“The concerned DFOs shall coordinate with the respective district administrations and police authorities for enforcement of appropriate restrictions, including declaration of temporary No-Drone Zones wherever required under the applicable rules,” the order further said.

Authorities will undertake public awareness to sensitise tourists, photographers, content creators and local communities regarding the importance of protecting these migratory birds.

The directions will remain in force during the seasonal presence of Amur Falcons at the identified sites, or until further orders.

Well-known biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak welcomed the government order. It had earlier expressed concerns over potential threats posed by drone operations near congregations of these birds.

Aaranyak had recently appealed to government authorities to impose a complete prohibition on drone operations around identified Amur Falcon congregation sites, citing the risks of collision, injuries and disturbance to the birds.

The organisation expressed happiness that the government responded promptly to its appeal and issued the order.