Oil India facility explosion: Death toll rises to two as injured engineer succumbs in Assam

DIBURGARH: An engineer injured in an explosion at the Oil India Limited facility in Assam's Dibrugarh district succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to two on Saturday.

Tapas Jyoti Gogoi, employed by Spectron Engineering Private Ltd at OIL facility, succumbed to his burn injuries at around 03:00 A.M on Saturday said his brother. Kamal Phukan, the area manager later confirmed.

Tapas, a resident of N Gali in Milan Nagar of Dibrugarh was one of the six who sustained burn injuries during explosion. He was employed with the company for 13 years and is survived by his parents, wife and daughter.

A fire broke out after an explosion on Friday during maintenance work at the OIL's Intermediate Tank Farm in Tengakhat, according to a statement issued by the PSU. The facility temporarily stores petroleum products in tanks before being transferred for further processing.

Nine workers were present at the site, seven of them sustained injuries and one of the injured workers succumbing to his injuries on Friday, an official statement said. The person who died on Friday was identified as Raju Dutta.

The injured workers were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, and were subsequently shifted to a private healthcare facility. Three injured workers remain in critical condition, the officials said.