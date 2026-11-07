Three killed in fire at Oil India facility in Assam, four critical

GUWAHATI: Two more workers succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, taking the death toll in Friday’s fire at an Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Tengakhat, Assam’s Dibrugarh district, to three. The condition of four other injured persons was critical, a senior OIL official said.

“We are exploring all possibilities for the best medical treatment of the injured,” the official said.

The deceased were identified as Raju Dutta, Tapas Gogoi and Rupam Gogoi. While Raju died on Friday, Tapas and Rupam succumbed to their injuries at private hospitals in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, respectively, on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 9.05 am on Friday at the Indirect Bath Heater (IBH) during maintenance work at the Intermediate Tank Farm. The IBH area had been isolated since November 4 for maintenance.

Following the incident, five injured persons were admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, while another was taken to the OIL Hospital in Duliajan.

OIL has constituted an internal inquiry committee to investigate the incident, identify its immediate and underlying causes, assess the damage and suggest measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.