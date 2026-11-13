23 killed as minibus collides head-on with container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam

GUWAHATI: Twenty-three people were killed when a minibus (Traveller) they were travelling in collided head-on with a container truck at Rangajan near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the accident in a social media post, saying he was deeply distressed by the tragedy.

"The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," he said.

Sarma said the immediate priority was to ensure that the injured received the best possible medical care without delay. He added that Minister Atul Bora was at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements.

"I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families," the chief minister said.

The accident occurred near Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range on National Highway 715 when the passenger vehicle collided head-on with the container truck, a senior police officer said.

Local MLA Atul Bora, who is also a minister, told media persons that 23 people lost their lives in the mishap. Over a dozen injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Jorhat and Golaghat.

“Twenty-three people have died. Some of them died on the spot. It’s a very unfortunate incident,” Bora said.

The passengers were mostly young people, including college students. There were also some elderly people. The Traveller was headed to Nagaon from Golaghat, while the container truck was travelling towards Upper Assam.