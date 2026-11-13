At least 26 killed as minibus collides head-on with container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam

GUWAHATI: At least 26 people, including women, children and a few college students died and 20 others were injured after a minibus they were travelling in collided head-on with a container truck near Rangajan, close to Kaziranga National Park in Assam, on Friday.

The accident occurred near Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range on National Highway 715, a senior police officer said. The exact number of people travelling in the bus is not immediately known, but it will be around 45, a senior official said.

In a social media post, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier during the day.

"The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," he added.

Sarma said the foremost priority now is ensuring the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay.

"I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families," he added.