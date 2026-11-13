Guwahati Diary: Assam artisans showcase indigenous craftsmanship in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

State’s craftsmanship shines in ‘Ramayana’
Assam’s handcraftsmanship has found a place on the big screen. The state’s artisans intricately handcrafted the cinematic armour for Lord Ram and Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s film “Ramayana” using indigenous cane, jute, and local wood elements. Assam minister Nilima Devi called it a proud moment for the state. “Film’s costume designer Ajay Kumar visited Assam to learn about these indigenous crafts and, along with his team, brought this unique creation to life. The recognition of Assam’s rich traditions and indigenous craftsmanship on a global platform is a matter of pride for every Assamese,” she said. Fellow minister Kaushik Roy said, “From 14th-century Saptakanda Ramayana by Madhava Kandali to today’s silver screen, Assam’s bond with the Ramayana continues to shine.”
Project on the cards to reclaim eroded land
The Assam government is considering a project to reclaim land that has surfaced due to changes in the Brahmaputra’s course. After visiting some places to assess the feasibility of the project, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a vast chunk of land in Assam was lost to erosion by the Brahmaputra. As the river changed its course over time, substantial land emerged from the riverbed, he added. A swathe of land has been freed in Dhemaji district. The chief minister stated that his government is considering a scientific study-based project to reclaim land lost to erosion but has emerged now from the riverbed.
Black softshell turtle hatchlings released
In a move towards conservation of black softshell turtle, 240 hatchlings were released into a protected water body under Assam’s Biswanath wildlife division recently. Wildlife Survival Alliance Foundation India organised the release in collaboration with Biswanath wildlife division, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and forest department. Declared ‘extinct in the wild’ in the early 2000s, the species has now a stable population in the Brahmaputra-Kaziranga landscape. Eggs collected during the nesting season from a temple pond premises are artificially incubated under controlled conditions to minimise predation by mongooses and improve hatching success. The hatchlings are reared in a grow-out facility and fed small fish for three months to improve body weight before the release.
Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com