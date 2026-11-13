Guwahati Diary: Assam artisans showcase indigenous craftsmanship in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Project on the cards to reclaim eroded land

The Assam government is considering a project to reclaim land that has surfaced due to changes in the Brahmaputra’s course. After visiting some places to assess the feasibility of the project, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a vast chunk of land in Assam was lost to erosion by the Brahmaputra. As the river changed its course over time, substantial land emerged from the riverbed, he added. A swathe of land has been freed in Dhemaji district. The chief minister stated that his government is considering a scientific study-based project to reclaim land lost to erosion but has emerged now from the riverbed.