GUWAHATI: The department of medicine at the Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, has withdrawn a controversial “office order” that advised postgraduate trainees (PGTs) of general medicine to defer personal milestones such as marriage until they complete their residency tenure.

The November 18, 2026 order, issued by the head of the department of medicine, was withdrawn forthwith following a backlash.“With reference to the Order No.MED/2026/5700; Dtd. 18.11.2026, regarding the advisory issued to the PGTs of Deptt. of Medicine concerning personal milestones during their residency tenure, it is hereby notified that the Office Order is withdrawn with immediate effect,” the head of the department wrote in the official order of withdrawal, also dated November 18, 2026.

“Accordingly, the above-mentioned order is cancelled and treated as withdrawn from the date of issuance of this notice. All concerned are hereby informed to take note of the same,” it further read.

The previous order stated, “Their (PGTs) primary focus during the tenure of their academic program should remain dedicated to clinical duties, patient care, academic pursuits, and research requirements. All PGTs are expected to adhere to this advisory positively.”

Earlier, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) condemned the “unreasonable advisory” and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

“What’s next? NOC from the HOD for marriage and family planning? By the same logic, HODs should stay in the hospital 24×7 until retirement. After all, commitment to patient care should apply equally to everyone!” FAIMA had posted on X sharing the contentious official order.

The association advised administrators to regulate duty hours, not the resident doctors’ personal lives. “Residency is a postgraduate course, not a vow of celibacy!” it stated.