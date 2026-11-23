GUWAHATI: An Assam man, who reportedly joined the Russian Army, has not been in contact with his family for the past three months, prompting an appeal to the central government to ascertain his well-being in coordination with the Russian government.

Abdul Muqtadir Laskar, 36, who hails from Cachar district in southern Assam’s Barak Valley, left home for Mumbai on July 13 in search of a job in the Middle East. Two to three days later, he called his family, informing that he reached Moscow.

“He had called up his wife Salma Begum Barbhuiya, expressing confidence that he would get a cushy job in Russia soon. The two spoke for about 30 seconds or so before the call got disconnected,” his brother Afsar Hussain Laskar told the media on Monday.

Abdul called up his wife again in the first week of August, informing that he secured a civil job with a salary of Rs 2.10 lakh. He sent Rs 2.10 lakh to her after a few days.

“The last time he called was on August 26 when he told his wife about joining the Russian Army. She did not disclose this to us then. She disclosed it only after the phone stopped coming,” Afsar said.

“Earlier, he told us that he might not call us for 10-15 days and we must not worry. We have been waiting for his call for three months now,” the brother said.

Salma said Abdul had shared a photo of him with her on WhatsApp on August 26, showing him in Russian Army fatigue and it was only then that she had come to know about his job.

Afsar appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take up the matter of Abdul with the Russian government through diplomatic channels.

“We had contacted the Indian embassy in Russia. The embassy confirmed that Abdul had joined the Russian Army as a citizen of Russia,” the brother said.