GUWAHATI: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was reported missing while attempting to intercept a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district early Monday morning.

The BSF had received specific inputs regarding the movement of four to five unknown persons who were allegedly attempting to smuggle cattle through the Harinagar border area.

Acting on the inputs, two BSF personnel, head constable Jitendra Yadav and constable K Venu, attempted to intercept the suspected smugglers. However, when challenged, the smugglers jumped into a river in an attempt to escape.

Soon after, the BSF personnel also entered the water. Later, Yadav came out safely but Venu went missing. A search operation by the State Disaster Response Force was underway to trace and rescue him.

Locals expressed apprehension that he may have been taken to Bangladesh by the suspected smugglers.

Meanwhile, an ambulance collided head on with a Tata DI vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday morning, killing a pregnant woman and injuring four BSF personnel.

The injured personnel were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be critical.Poor visibility caused by dense fog in the early morning is believed to have led to the mishap.