GUWAHATI: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar of southern Assam’s Barak Valley.

The airport will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore.

Expressing gratitude to the Union Cabinet for approving the project, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the airport would significantly improve air connectivity in the Barak Valley and open up new markets for agricultural produce from the Northeast.

He said that following the revival of the Rupsi Airport in Kokrajhar district and the construction of a world-class terminal in Guwahati, the greenfield airport project at Doloo would add a new dimension to the development of Assam’s aviation sector.

With a runway measuring 2,705 metres and an annual passenger handling capacity of over one million, the proposed airport would facilitate the operation of larger aircraft and further strengthen air connectivity across the Northeast. It would also create new market and trade opportunities for fresh agricultural produce from the region, Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further noted that the number of operational airports in the Northeast had increased from nine in 2014 to 16 at present. He expressed confidence that the newly approved airport would play a significant role in strengthening connectivity, trade and economic development across the Northeast, particularly the Barak Valley.

Several infrastructure projects had been undertaken in recent years to improve Assam’s air connectivity with the rest of the country. The new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year.