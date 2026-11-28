GUWAHATI: Teenage pregnancy in Assam declined from 11.7% to 7.3% in the past five years, during which 6,705 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in child marriage cases.

Sharing the figures on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government’s fight against child marriage would continue.

“Today, as the world marks the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, Assam celebrates it as a state which has championed this cause for a sustained period now. Since 2021, we have chosen to confront this social evil head-on through decisive enforcement, sustained awareness and above all, the empowerment of our daughters,” Sarma said.

He said the state government’s efforts had gone beyond arresting offenders and taking strict action. The government had also worked to create an ecosystem where girls were empowered to make informed choices and shape their own futures, the CM added.

“The Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni is perhaps our biggest lever in this endeavour. By providing monthly financial assistance of up to `2,500 to girl students until they complete their postgraduate education, we are helping them stay in classrooms, pursue their aspirations and delay marriage,” he said.