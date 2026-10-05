'AIUDF chief’s entry in Nagaon bypoll a part of BJP-backed strategy': Congress

GUWAHATI: The Congress is heading into Tuesday’s by-elections in Assam’s Nagaon with the threat of a split in Opposition votes. The party was anticipating a direct contest with the BJP, but MLA Maulana Badruddin Ajmal’s entry into the fray turned the by-election into a triangular contest.

The constituency is bracing for a triangular contest among Debashish Sharma of the BJP, Sibamoni Bora of the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Ajmal.

The Congress said the AIUDF chief’s entry was part of a BJP-backed strategy to weaken the grand old party by causing the division of Opposition votes.

The by-poll has been necessitated by the resignation of two-time former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi who is now the BJP’s Dispur MLA. Prior to him, BJP’s Rajen Gohain had held the seat for four straight terms from 1999 to 2019.

Muslims account for an estimated 55-60% of the voters in Nagaon, which emerged as a Muslim-majority seat following the 2023 delimitation exercise.

Interestingly, the AIUDF had announced in August that former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union president Rejaul Karim Sarkar would be its candidate for Nagaon. However, Ajmal’s sudden entry into the poll fray complicated the Congress’s electoral calculations.