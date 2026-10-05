Assam river port comes alive after 70 years as methanol-laden barge sails for Dhaka

The voyage is being observed as a test of whether the Brahmaputra can serve as a commercially viable freight corridor linking the Northeast to overseas markets. The shipment became possible after customs and immigration complexes were set up at Bogibeel and Dhubri recently.

“Our grandparents grew up hearing the steamer whistle at Dibrugarh Ghat. For 70 years, that whistle fell silent and the ships stopped coming. Today, a ship leaves Dibrugarh for the world again. The river never failed us. What it lacked for decades was the will to revive it,” Sonowal said.

He asked the youth of Assam to dream with this river. He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dibrugarh, the Tea Capital of India, was reclaiming its past glory as a great river port.

“We are building it with world-class infrastructure while honouring its heritage," he further said.

Sarma called it a proud day for Assam. “Assam’s own product is now traveling to an international market on Assam’s own river. The Northeast is no longer a frontier. It is India's gateway to the East,” the Chief Minister said.