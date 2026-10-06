37.82% voter turnout recorded in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll till 11 am

Nearly 38% of the 19.05 lakh voters had cast their ballots in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam by 11 am on Tuesday, with no untoward incident reported, an official said.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha seat and successfully contested the Assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

"The polling has been peaceful so far, as no untoward incident was reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. The voting percentage at 11 am was 37.82, up from 17.68 at 9 am," the official said.

The highest polling of 42.49 per cent was recorded in the Laharighat Assembly constituency, while the lowest, 30.54 per cent, was registered in Nagaon-Batadraba till 11 am.

BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at a polling booth at Mayong Higher Secondary School under the Jagiroad Assembly constituency, while Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora exercised her franchise at Majgaon Primary School in the Nagaon-Batadraba Assembly segment.

Sharma told reporters, after exercising his franchise, that it is the voters' choice to elect a suitable candidate.