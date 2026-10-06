Assam Nagaon bypoll: 70.25 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm, polling peaceful

More than 70 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam till 3 pm on Tuesday, with polling remaining peaceful across the constituency, officials said.

As many as 70.25 per cent of the 19.05 lakh eligible voters had cast their ballots by 3 pm. Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm.

The highest turnout of 74.74 per cent was registered in Laharighat assembly constituency and the lowest of 61.92 per cent in Nagaon-Batadraba till 3 pm.

In the remaining six assembly segments, Morigaon recorded 67.82 per cent turnout, Raha 65 per cent, Rupahihat 72.04 per cent, Dhing 71.79 percent, Jagiroad 72.38 percent and Samagur 73.46 per cent.

"No untoward incident has been reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency," an official said.

BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, voted at Mayong Higher Secondary School in the Jagiroad assembly segment.

Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora cast her vote at Majgaon Primary School in Nagaon-Batadraba.

"Voters will elect a suitable candidate," Sharma told reporters after voting.

Bora expressed confidence that the Congress would retain the seat, alleging that the BJP and AIUDF were "the same entity".