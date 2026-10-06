Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll records 76 per cent turnout, voting ends peacefully in Assam

Voting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam ended peacefully on Tuesday, with around 76 per cent of the 19.05 lakh eligible voters casting their ballots by 5 pm, an official said.

The turnout is expected to rise as voters who had entered polling stations before the scheduled closing time will be allowed to vote.

Polling began at 7 am across the constituency's eight assembly segments, with no major untoward incident reported. Minor glitches in electronic voting machines were reported at a few booths, but the machines were promptly replaced and voting resumed, the official said.

Samaguri recorded the highest turnout at 80.22 per cent, while Raha registered the lowest at 70.27 per cent by 5 pm. The turnout was 72.84 per cent in Morigaon, 72.01 per cent in Nagaon-Batadraba, 77.67 per cent in Rupahihat, 77.93 per cent in Dhing, 76.61 per cent in Jagiroad and 78.88 per cent in Laharighat.

BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at Mayong Higher Secondary School in Jagiroad, while Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora voted at Majgaon Primary School in Nagaon-Batadraba.

"Voters will elect a suitable candidate," Sharma told reporters after voting.

Bora, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress would retain the seat, alleging that the BJP and AIUDF were "the same entity".