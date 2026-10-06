Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll records 76 per cent turnout, voting ends peacefully in Assam

Voting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam ended peacefully on Tuesday, with around 76 per cent of the 19.05 lakh eligible voters casting their ballots by 5 pm, an official said.
The turnout is expected to rise as voters who had entered polling stations before the scheduled closing time will be allowed to vote.
Polling began at 7 am across the constituency's eight assembly segments, with no major untoward incident reported. Minor glitches in electronic voting machines were reported at a few booths, but the machines were promptly replaced and voting resumed, the official said.
Samaguri recorded the highest turnout at 80.22 per cent, while Raha registered the lowest at 70.27 per cent by 5 pm. The turnout was 72.84 per cent in Morigaon, 72.01 per cent in Nagaon-Batadraba, 77.67 per cent in Rupahihat, 77.93 per cent in Dhing, 76.61 per cent in Jagiroad and 78.88 per cent in Laharighat.
BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at Mayong Higher Secondary School in Jagiroad, while Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora voted at Majgaon Primary School in Nagaon-Batadraba.
"Voters will elect a suitable candidate," Sharma told reporters after voting.
Bora, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress would retain the seat, alleging that the BJP and AIUDF were "the same entity".
Fifteen candidates are contesting the by-election, with the principal contest expected to be between Sharma, Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.
The by-election was necessitated by Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation after he successfully contested the Assam Assembly election from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.
Though the outcome will not alter the balance of power in the Lok Sabha, the contest is significant for the BJP, Congress and AIUDF. The BJP is seeking to make inroads into the Muslim-majority constituency, while the Congress is aiming to retain its minority support base. The AIUDF is seeking to revive its influence after its tally in the Assam Assembly fell from 16 to two MLAs in the April polls.
The Nagaon constituency has 19.05 lakh eligible voters, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender electors. Voting was held at 2,312 polling stations, including five auxiliary booths, with 624 stations classified as sensitive.
Counting of votes will take place on October 9.
(With inputs from PTI)