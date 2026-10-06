Over 17% voter turnout recorded in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll till 9 am

More than 17% of the 19.05 lakh voters had cast their ballots in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam by 9 am on Tuesday, with no untoward incident reported, an official said.

The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

"The polling has been peaceful so far, as no untoward incident was reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. The voting percentage in the first two hours of polling was 17.68," the official said.

The highest polling of 20.29 per cent has been registered in Laharighat assembly constituency and the lowest 13.93 per cent from Nagaon-Batadraba till 9 am.

BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayong Higher Secondary School under Jagiroad assembly constituency, while Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora exercised his franchise at the Majgaon Primary School in Nagaon-Batadraba assembly segment.

Sharma told reporters, after exercising his franchise, that it is the voters' choice to elect a suitable candidate.