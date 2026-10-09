BJP set for victory in Assam’s Muslim-majority Nagaon bypoll

GUWAHATI: The BJP is set to win the by-election to Assam’s Muslim-majority Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by a substantial margin.

When reports last came in, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma had polled 7,13,622 votes, against 5,71,706 secured by his nearest rival, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, an MLA and chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which draws much of its support from minority communities.

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora was a distant third, with 1,29,363 votes. The constituency, which has 19.05 lakh voters, recorded a turnout of more than 76 per cent in the by-election held on October 6.

Sharma, a former IAS officer, served as the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon before taking voluntary retirement on September 3. He joined the BJP on September 8.

The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi, a two-time former Congress MP who is now the BJP MLA from Dispur. Before Bordoloi, the BJP’s Rajen Gohain had held the seat for four consecutive terms, from 1999 to 2019.

The Nagaon parliamentary constituency comprises eight Assembly segments — five in Nagaon district and three in neighbouring Morigaon district. Following the 2023 delimitation exercise, the constituency became predominantly Bengali Muslim. Muslims account for 62 per cent of its voters.