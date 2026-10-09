'Lot of men around me’: Assam dancer’s final messages before she was found dead beside a railway track in AP

A 20-year-old student and tribal dancer from Assam was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. She had gone missing during a train journey home. She reportedly sent distress messages to her family and friends shortly before her phone became unreachable.

Himashree Boro, a student at B.Borooah College in Guwahati, had travelled to Visakhapatnam with a dance troupe on September 30. She later boarded the Kanniyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast Express (Train No. 22503) at around 12:15 am on October 6 to return to Assam ahead of a college examination.

According to the information provided by her family, Boro sent a video of her train compartment to a friend before expressing anxiety about the people around her.

Her final messages reportedly indicated that she felt unsafe and frightened because a group of men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, were making obscene gestures inside the coach.

Contact with her was reportedly lost between 2:30 am and 3 am. After her phone was switched off, her family began efforts to trace her whereabouts.

Her luggage and documents were subsequently found abandoned in coach S2. Her body was later recovered by railway police near Tekkalipuram in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.