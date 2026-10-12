Manipur: Tribal body gives government 48 hours to locate Naga man’s missing head, halts post-mortem

GUWAHATI: The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council-Manipur (WC-JTC) has issued a 48-hour deadline to central and Manipur governments to locate and recover the missing head of a Naga individual from the “Kuki SoO sheltered terrorists” and hand it over to the family.

Ajinbou R was beheaded in an attack in which three other Nagas were also killed, allegedly by the Kuki rebels, in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Naga organisations identified the three others as Dibambou Ringkangmai, Machungamang Daimai and Ramningpou Gangmei. Five others – two Nagas, two Kukis and a Gorkha community member – were killed in separate attacks in Kamjong and Ukhrul districts on Friday and Saturday.

The WC-JTC declared that the post-mortem examinations of Ajinbou and Dibambou would not be conducted until the decapitated head was recovered and returned to the family for a dignified burial.

“We will not allow the state machinery to mutilate the remains further while the head is treated as a trophy by terrorists,” the WC-JTC said, holding the Manipur and central governments directly responsible.

“The terrorists responsible for this savagery are operating with impunity under the protective umbrella of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed by the Government of India. The state’s continued failure to act makes it complicit in this butchery,” the WC-JTC said in a statement.