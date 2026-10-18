Eviction drive in Assam’s Lutumari Reserved Forest, 500 families affected

The eviction drive in Assam's Nagaon district continued on Sunday, with authorities clearing encroached land in the Lutumari Reserved Forest for the second day, an official said.

Around 500 families are being evicted from the protected area, with the exercise likely to continue on Monday as well, he said.

"These families had obtained a stay order from a court when eviction was carried out in this area last year. After meeting all legal requirements and obtaining clearances, we resumed the eviction drive here today," the official said.

The forest department, district civil and police administration, and other relevant departments were jointly carrying out the exercise, which proceeded peacefully, he said.

"Several families had already left with their belongings. There has been no untoward incident," the official added.

Excavators were deployed to demolish structures in the encroached areas, with the operation being conducted under heavy security arrangements.

The first phase of the eviction drive in the Lutumari Reserved Forest was carried out in November 2025.

Around 500-600 families had approached the court, claiming legal rights over the land. With the court rejecting their claims, the eviction drive is now being carried out, officials said.

An anti-encroachment drive was also conducted in the Borpani Reserved Forest area of Nagaon on Saturday.

Similar exercises were carried out in parts of Hojai and Golaghat districts on Saturday, affecting more than 500 families, officials had said.

(With inputs from PTI)