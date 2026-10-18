Zubeen Garg death case: Assam government to move SC against grant of bail to accused

The Assam government will move the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court's decision to grant bail to two of the seven accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case, officials said on Sunday.

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) would be filed as soon as the apex court reopens after the ongoing holidays, they said.

Special Director General of Police, CID, Munna Prasad Gupta, addressing a press conference here, said, "The honourable Gauhati High Court has granted bail to two accused in case no. 18/25. We have studied the orders, and after analysing those and taking legal opinion, we have decided to move the honourable Supreme Court against the bail orders."

He, however, refused to comment on the bail orders.

"Court holidays are on. And as soon as it reopens, we will file it," he added.

Garg's band member and singer Amritprava Mahanta, and his cousin and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg have obtained bail from the HC through separate orders.

Mahanta, granted bail on October 9, was released from judicial custody, while Sandipon Garg was awaiting execution of his bail order granted on October 16.

Gupta said 134 witnesses have been examined by the fast-track court hearing the death case. "The trial of the case is progressing well. No witness has turned hostile," he added.