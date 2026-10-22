Sit-ins in Manipur over civilians’ killing, Opposition slams government over continuing violence

GUWAHATI: Protestors held sit-ins in various parts of the Manipur capital of Imphal on Thursday demanding justice for three Meitei civilians killed in an attack recently, even as a delegation of opposition parties met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking time-bound restoration of peace and the rule of law in the state.
The three civilians were killed by “armed miscreants” in the Kangpokpi district when they had gone to collect firewood.
The protestors on Thursday demanded immediate action against those involved in the killing and steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
At a sit-in at Khwairamband Ima Keithel, women vendors demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Rajya Sabha member A Sarda, holding them accountable for the three civilians’ killing.
Meanwhile, in a memorandum submitted to the governor, the delegation of the opposition parties expressed concern over the continuing incidents of killing, abduction, arson, and displacement of people.
“The prolonged crisis has claimed numerous precious lives, destroyed homes and livelihoods, and forced thousands of people to remain displaced in relief camps, deprived of security, dignity and normalcy that every citizen is entitled to enjoy,” the memorandum read.
The delegation, led by former Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, lamented that despite the formation of the government, headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, earlier this year following the revocation of President’s rule, the situation on the ground remained deeply disturbing.
It said while the violence continued posing a serious threat to public safety and security, the state government sought to project an image of restored peace and normalcy.
“Such claims stand in stark contrast to the continuing bloodshed, insecurity and suffering endured by the people. Assertions of normalcy, when innocent civilians continue to lose their lives and thousands of families remain displaced, undermine public confidence in the government’s ability to discharge its fundamental constitutional responsibility of protecting life and property,” the Opposition said.
It demanded that the chief minister and his government must be held accountable for their failure to effectively address the continuing crisis and ensure the safety of the people.