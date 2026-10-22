Sit-ins in Manipur over civilians’ killing, Opposition slams government over continuing violence

GUWAHATI: Protestors held sit-ins in various parts of the Manipur capital of Imphal on Thursday demanding justice for three Meitei civilians killed in an attack recently, even as a delegation of opposition parties met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking time-bound restoration of peace and the rule of law in the state.

The three civilians were killed by “armed miscreants” in the Kangpokpi district when they had gone to collect firewood.

The protestors on Thursday demanded immediate action against those involved in the killing and steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

At a sit-in at Khwairamband Ima Keithel, women vendors demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Rajya Sabha member A Sarda, holding them accountable for the three civilians’ killing.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum submitted to the governor, the delegation of the opposition parties expressed concern over the continuing incidents of killing, abduction, arson, and displacement of people.