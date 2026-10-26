Five killed, one injured in Guwahati hotel firing; police launch manhunt for shooters

GUWAHATI: Five persons were killed in a firing incident in a posh Guwahati area on Monday evening. Four died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Another injured was admitted at the hospital.

The firing took place around 9 pm near hotel Bilas Inn in a lane in the city’s Bora Service area.

One of the deceased persons was identified as Narayan Das (48). It was not immediately known who carried out the attack and why.

Upon information, senior police officials, including Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, rushed to the site. He confirmed the death of four persons.

“A very unfortunate incident has taken place. We found the bodies of four persons. We will nab the perpetrator soon,” he told the media.

The police launched a massive hunt for the shooters.