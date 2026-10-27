Assam government approves 12 per cent quota for former Agniveers

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has approved 12% horizontal reservation for eligible former Agniveers in specified posts across key departments, with annual recruitment drives commencing next year.
Taking to X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state cabinet’s approval of the reservation. He said those who served the nation with courage would have new avenues to serve Assam.
"This is about recognising service, valuing discipline and creating opportunities for those who deserve," he said.
An Assam government notification said, "The Governor of Assam is pleased to notify the guidelines regulating the recruitment, horizontal reservation, and certain relaxations for Ex-Agniveers who are permanent residents in the State of Assam."
According to the notification, there will be a 12% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers against covered posts, calculated on annual direct recruitment vacancies, through a recruitment drive to be conducted annually commencing from next year.
"The reservation extends strictly to Ex-Agniveers who are permanent residents of the State of Assam having been enrolled under the Agnipath Scheme notified by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, and completed the full four-year tenure of engagement in the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, or Air Force), and received an official Agraveer Certificate upon discharge," the notification further read.
The Agnipath Scheme is a short-term military programme implemented by the central government in 2022 for recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces.