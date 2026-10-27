Assam government approves 12 per cent quota for former Agniveers

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has approved 12% horizontal reservation for eligible former Agniveers in specified posts across key departments, with annual recruitment drives commencing next year.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state cabinet’s approval of the reservation. He said those who served the nation with courage would have new avenues to serve Assam.

"This is about recognising service, valuing discipline and creating opportunities for those who deserve," he said.

An Assam government notification said, "The Governor of Assam is pleased to notify the guidelines regulating the recruitment, horizontal reservation, and certain relaxations for Ex-Agniveers who are permanent residents in the State of Assam."