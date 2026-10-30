Assam govt forms panel to draft rules for implementation of UCC

The Assam government has constituted an eight-member committee to frame rules for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, officials said.

The committee has been asked to submit the draft rules within a month, according to a notification issued by the Political Department.

The state Assembly passed the Assam Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, on May 27. The legislation proposes a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion.

The Bill has been forwarded to the Centre for the President's assent, Home and Political Department Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari said in an order dated October 13, which was made available to the media on Thursday.

Home and Political Department Secretary Deba Prasad Misra will head the rule-drafting committee. Its members include Finance Special Commissioner and Secretary Partha Pratim Majumdar, Legislative Secretary Geetanjali D Saikia, Welfare of Minorities and Development Secretary Farida Samsul, and Home and Political Additional Secretary Mridul Kr Das.

With the passage of the Bill, Assam became the third state, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to approve a UCC legislation.

The proposed law seeks to prohibit polygamy and make the registration of live-in relationships compulsory. It provides for imprisonment of up to seven years for bigamy or polygamy and up to three months for failure to register a live-in relationship.

However, the legislation exempts members of Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam from its provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)