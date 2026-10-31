Assam's Guwahati airport approved as export point for agarwood chips, oil

GUWAHATI: Agripreneurs in Assam now may have a reason to cheer, as the Centre has approved Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport as the designated export point for agarwood chips and agarwood oil.

Following the approval, agarwood products can now be exported directly from Assam to international markets.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the Narendra Modi government had given this approval at the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This is a big relief for farmers, producers, and exporters of this special product, of which Assam is a leading producer. It is a massive logistical leap not only for Assam but also for the Northeast, bringing potential markets closer to home,” Goyal posted on X.

Sarma viewed the approval as a big boost for Assam’s agripreneurs. He was confident that it would boost the income of local farmers and simplify logistical requirements.

“Assam being the leading producer of this product which has a high demand in global market, Guwahati airport’s export point declaration comes as a great relief for lakhs of people associated with this industry,” Sarma wrote on X.

He said the double-engine government was taking all measures to further boost ease of doing business and make the products of Assam competitive globally. He expressed gratitude to Goyal for being considerate of the Assam government’s request and facilitating this decision.

Assam exported 123 kg of agarwood chips to Dubai on October 26, with Sarma flagging off the consignment.

According to him, approximately 12 crore or 81% of the country’s agarwood trees are found in Assam, supporting the livelihoods of around 50,000 farmers. Agarwood cultivation holds tremendous potential for exports and foreign exchange earnings, he further stated.

Agarwood was selected under the “One District One Product” initiative for Golaghat district. Indigenous farmers in this upper Assam district have been engaged in agarwood cultivation for years, but have not received fair prices for their produce.