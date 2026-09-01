Assam

Assam government transfers over Rs 25 cr as interim relief to flood-hit families in three districts

The Chief minister said each flood-hit family in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts received Rs 15,000.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.Photo |PTI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a total of Rs 25.12 crore as interim relief was transferred to 16,746 families affected by the devastating floods in three districts of the state this year.

He said each flood-hit family in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts received Rs 15,000.

Sarma also released funds under the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Hunt (CM-FLIGHT) for the Japanese language training programme.

Each selected candidate will receive Rs one lakh as training support in three instalments, along with Rs 50,000 per candidate as post-placement assistance.

He also disbursed financial assistance and support to fresh graduates from government and public institutions under the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerna Scheme.

A total of Rs 118.6 crore will be disbursed to 48,188 candidates, with each receiving Rs 2,500 per month for a year, Sarma added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Assam floods
Assam government
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

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