Three of family die in landslide in Assam

Three members of a family were killed and another injured after a landslide hit their house in Guwahati’s Mathgharia area early Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place while the family was asleep, a senior police officer said. The victims were a couple and their daughter. Their son was injured in the incident and was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

“The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem. The couple’s son was injured and admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital,” the officer said.

The landslide is suspected to have been triggered by incessant rain that has been lashing the city since early Tuesday.

According to local residents, the man worked as a daily-wage labourer and had been living in the area with his family and two minor children for several years.

(With inputs from PTI)