Congress terminates ties with Raijor Dal in Assam, cites breach of 'alliance ethics'

GUWAHATI: The opposition Congress on Thursday announced the termination of all ties with Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal in Assam, citing "breach of alliance ethics".

The decision, taken on the direction of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, came into immediate effect, the party said in a statement.

A circular to this effect, signed by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah, was issued on Wednesday, it said.

The Congress said it had forged an electoral alliance with pan-India Left parties and several regional outfits, including Raijor Dal, ahead of the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with the objective of presenting a united opposition against "communal forces".

"However, for a majority of this period, the leadership of Raijor Dal continuously engaged in malicious propaganda and character assassination against the Congress party, violating the norms and decorum of the coalition," it alleged.

No immediate reaction was available from the Raijor Dal leadership.

The Congress and Raijor Dal were part of a six-party opposition alliance during the last assembly elections and won 19 and two seats, respectively, in the 126-member House.