Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s entry makes Nagaon by-poll contest interesting

GUWAHATI: The entry of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal into the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-poll has changed the electoral dynamics.

The AIUDF announced Ajmal’s candidature on Monday. He will file his nomination on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations.

Nagaon was earlier expected to see a contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress. Ajmal’s entry is likely to turn it into a triangular contest, although the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is also in the fray.

Ajmal, who is currently the MLA from Binnakandi, will face former IAS officer Debasish Sharma of the BJP, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora and AITC candidate Abdul Salam. Sharma served as Nagaon Deputy Commissioner before taking voluntary retirement on September 3. He joined the BJP on September 8.

The Congress alleged that the BJP was trying to win the by-poll by riding piggyback on the AIUDF.

Assam Congress chief and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi said Ajmal’s entry showed the strength of the Congress in Nagaon.

“Earlier, the AIUDF was thinking of another candidate, but after the Congress named its candidate, the AIUDF had done a rethink,” Gogoi said.

He alleged that the BJP realised the Congress had fielded a strong candidate and panicked. As a result, he said, it had sought the help of its “trusted political ally”, the AIUDF.

“...I think Maulana Ajmal Ji is taking the next step to help Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he alleged.

Congress leader Mira Borthakur Goswami also alleged that Ajmal was contesting as part of a BJP-AIUDF plan to divide Congress votes.