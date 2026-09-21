CM Himanta launches 3,200 MW power plant in Assam, to be built at cost of Rs 48K crore

GUWAHATI: In one of the largest single investments in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Adani Power Limited’s 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Chapar in Dhubri district.

The project, estimated at Rs 48,000 crore, will comprise four 800 MW units and is scheduled to be commissioned in phases from December 2030. Adani Power expects the project to generate up to 20,000 jobs during construction and around 5,000 jobs once operational.

The plant is part of a broader Rs 63,000-crore power investment planned by the Adani Group in Assam. This includes the Chapar project and two pumped-storage plants with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW.

The chief minister said the project reflected investor confidence generated by the state’s Advantage Assam Investor Summit 2.0, while highlighting the potential benefits beyond power generation.

“Assam is fast emerging as the region’s energy hub, with several mega energy projects in the pipeline,” Sarma said. The Chief Minister said the project would generate employment and increase economic activity, while creating opportunities for local industries and enterprises. He also pointed to potential gains for the state through SGST revenues.

For the Adani Group, the project represents a significant expansion of its investment footprint in Assam, where its interests span power, aviation and cement.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group, said the group’s investments were moving from commitments to projects on the ground. “Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter for Assam. Adani Power will invest Rs 48,000 crore in this 3,200 MW thermal power project, bringing reliable and affordable electricity to support homes, businesses and industries,” he said. The Chapar plant will use ultra-supercritical technology, designed for higher thermal efficiency.