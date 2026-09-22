Assam singer Simanta Shekhar quits BJP, steps down as state film corporation chairman

GUWAHATI: Well-known Assamese singer Simanta Shekhar on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of ruling BJP and also stepped down as chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation.

In his resignation letter, addressed to BJP’s Assam unit chief Dilip Saikia and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he mentioned that he quit the party due to “personal reasons.”

Later, he wrote on Facebook that his decision had nothing to do with any political views, policy or individual dissatisfaction. He said he would not join any political party.

“My heartfelt greetings and best wishes to every colleague, well-wisher and worker of BJP…May the journey of development and progress of Assam be more powerful and successful under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma!” he further wrote.

The Assam BJP chief said Shekhar resigned due to personal reasons.

“I wish him all the best. You need patience in politics. We gave him an opportunity to serve people. Since he said he quit due to personal reasons, I believe there is no point in giving excessive political reactions,” Saikia said.

Shekhar severed ties with the BJP two days after he had panned party’s Guwahati Central MLA Vijay Gupta over the latter’s alleged limited knowledge about the late singer-musician Zubeen Garg and his work.

“Honorable MLA Vijay Gupta, first study Zubeen Garg’s work carefully and try to understand his music, his contributions and his place in Assam’s society and culture. Only then should you come before the news media and comment about him,” Shekhar said.

Assam paid rich tributes to Garg on his first death anniversary on Saturday. At a tribute programme, Gupta stated that Garg had sung 3,000 songs in 40 languages and referred to his film “Mission China” as “China Mission.”

Gupta later apologised, clarifying that he had inadvertently said 3,000 songs when he meant to say more than 30,000.