'They are hitting me': Gauhati University student dies at homestay hours after desperate call to mother

A Gauhati University student died after being found in a critical condition at a homestay in Garal on the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday, with police arresting the man who was accompanying her, according to officials, reported to PTI.

The victim, who belonged to the neighbouring Dharapur area, was brought to the Garal health centre in the early hours of Saturday, a police official told PTI.

“She was brought from a local homestay, with the authorities of the homestay saying that she and a boy had booked the room. The person who was with her, who claimed to be her boyfriend, has been arrested,” the official said.

The arrested man was identified as Ashik Ali of Garigaon, according to police.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. The homestay owner has also been called for questioning, the official said.

Police's CID and forensic teams visited the room where the woman had been staying and collected evidence, according to the official.

Police also found that the homestay had not collected mandatory identification documents from the woman and the man accompanying her. Action would be initiated against the establishment as per law, the official said.