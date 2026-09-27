‘Dissent isn't a crime’: Opposition protests detention of CJP activists in Assam

Opposition parties in Assam on Sunday accused the BJP-led state government of trying to suppress dissent after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists were allegedly detained in Guwahati, and demanded their immediate release.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and more than 40 volunteers were allegedly detained from the residence of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury in the Dispur area, near the state secretariat, ahead of a scheduled meeting there.

The reported detentions drew criticism from Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, with opposition leaders questioning the legality of the police action and alleging that the activists were being prevented from raising issues concerning the state.

" I condemn the detaining of many Assamese young people, influencers and activists in Guwahati. This is completely unacceptable and illegal," Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said in a social media post.

Gogoi questioned why the BJP was "scared of the youth" and alleged that the ruling party was seeking to "steal their vote and block their voice".