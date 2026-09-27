‘Dissent isn't a crime’: Opposition protests detention of CJP activists in Assam

Opposition parties in Assam on Sunday accused the BJP-led state government of trying to suppress dissent after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists were allegedly detained in Guwahati, and demanded their immediate release.
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and more than 40 volunteers were allegedly detained from the residence of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury in the Dispur area, near the state secretariat, ahead of a scheduled meeting there.
The reported detentions drew criticism from Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, with opposition leaders questioning the legality of the police action and alleging that the activists were being prevented from raising issues concerning the state.
" I condemn the detaining of many Assamese young people, influencers and activists in Guwahati. This is completely unacceptable and illegal," Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said in a social media post.
Gogoi questioned why the BJP was "scared of the youth" and alleged that the ruling party was seeking to "steal their vote and block their voice".
Reetam Singh, general secretary of the state Congress legal cell, filed a missing persons' report at Dispur police station, claiming that Ranka had been apprehended by unidentified people wearing Assam Police uniforms.
"Some unknown individuals in Assam Police uniform apprehended Ashutosh Ranka from a private property without notice and warrant. We have an apprehension that he was abducted for unveiling corruption of many individuals and hence his life is under threat," Singh said.
Raijor Dal leader Gyanashree Bora claimed the detainees were being held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion complex and that people were not being allowed to meet or contact them.
"At least, the advocate should be given permission," Bora said in a video recorded outside the battalion gate.
She said the CJP members had been taken into custody while holding discussions at a private property and warned that political and non-political organisations would support them if they were not released.
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also condemned the reported detention and questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.
"Dissent isn't a crime. If your government is truly unafraid, why silence those who question it?" he said in a social media post while calling for the release of Ranka and the other CJP members.
AAP Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma described the reported detention from a private property as "undemocratic" and alleged that the activists had been detained for seeking to discuss issues concerning Assam.
Sharma also alleged that the government was concerned about young people raising questions over schools, land use in Kaziranga and alleged corruption.
"The youth of Assam are awakening and uniting against this oppression. We demand that good sense prevails and all arrested leaders and workers are released immediately," he said.
The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. Senior party leader Manab Deka responded to a social media post by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who said he would lead CJP members to Assam, saying the state would not "bow to threats".
"Assam doesn't need lessons in courage. Assam held back the mighty Mughals through sheer bravery and determination. Assamese people know exactly how to handle Mughals like you," Deka, the Lakhimpur MLA, said.
"Before announcing that you'll 'come to Assam', learn the history of this land and understand its people. This is a land that has never bowed to threats—and never will," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)