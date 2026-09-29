NIA arrests six in Assam's Barpeta for 'jihadi' activities, attempt to radicalise youths

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six people from Barpeta district in Assam for their alleged involvement in 'jihadi' activities and attempts to radicalise youth for induction into Islamic fundamentalist organisations, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal anti-terror agency began a search on Monday night in areas under the jurisdiction of Howly, Barpeta Road and Sorbhog police stations, they said.

During the raid, NIA arrested three from the Sorbhog police station area, two from Barpeta Road, and one from Howly.

Those arrested have been identified as Faruk Abdullah, Zakir Hussain and Chandbar Ali from Sorbhog, Mustafizur Rahman from Barpeta Road, Yakub Ali from Nishuka and Rakibul Islam from Jashihatipara village of Howly.

The central agency seized several documents and electronic devices, including a laptop and mobile phones, from the arrested persons, officials said.

These people allegedly have cross-border links with the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).