Bihar

Degrees awarded to IIM Bodh Gaya's 579 graduates

In his address, NSE CEO Chauhan highlighted Bihar’s historic legacy while noting that in today’s microsecond-driven financial markets, mindful decision-making was critical amid global disruptions.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, Bihar.Photo | Facebook via @IIM Bodh Gaya
Express News Service
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PATNA: As many as 579 graduates of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, Bihar, were awarded degrees at its 8th convocation ceremony held on Saturday.

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ashishkumar Chauhan, graced the occasion as chief guest. Of the graduating batch, 328 received MBA, 86 received MBA- DBM (Digital Business Management), 101 received MBA HHM (Hospital and Healthcare Management), and 60 received BBA -IPM (Integrated Programme in Management) while four received Ph D, becoming the first batch to receive doctoral degree from the Institute.

In his address, Chauhan highlighted Bihar’s historic legacy while noting that in today’s microsecond-driven financial markets, mindful decision-making was critical amid global disruptions.

Earlier, Chairperson-in-charge of the Board of Governors, IIM Bodh Gaya, L Ramkumar, declared the convocation open virtually and Director, IIM Bodh Gaya, Dr Vinita S Sahay, presented the institute’s annual report.

Dr Sahay described 2025-26 as an academic year of unprecedented achievements across multiple dimensions reaffirming its commitment to nurturing mindful, socially responsible and globally competent leaders.

Global partnerships expanded to 43 international institutions, accelerating student exchange, joint research, and collaborative programmes across Europe, the United States, and Asia

IIM Bodh Gaya
8th Convocation

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