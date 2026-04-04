Degrees awarded to IIM Bodh Gaya's 579 graduates

PATNA: As many as 579 graduates of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, Bihar, were awarded degrees at its 8th convocation ceremony held on Saturday.

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ashishkumar Chauhan, graced the occasion as chief guest. Of the graduating batch, 328 received MBA, 86 received MBA- DBM (Digital Business Management), 101 received MBA HHM (Hospital and Healthcare Management), and 60 received BBA -IPM (Integrated Programme in Management) while four received Ph D, becoming the first batch to receive doctoral degree from the Institute.

In his address, Chauhan highlighted Bihar’s historic legacy while noting that in today’s microsecond-driven financial markets, mindful decision-making was critical amid global disruptions.