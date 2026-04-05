Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 10, NDA to decide on cabinet reshuffle

Nitish Kumar, incumbent Chief Minister of Bihar and chief of the Janata Dal (United), is set to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10, Bihar BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi said on Sunday, reported ANI.

Following the swearing-in, discussions on cabinet formation will be held jointly by the Chief Minister, the BJP’s central leadership and allies in the National Democratic Alliance, Saraogi said, indicating a coordinated approach to the next phase of governance.

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar, with Kumar recently resigning as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking a significant transition as he prepares to assume office in the Rajya Sabha after being elected last month.

On March 5, the 75-year-old leader had announced his decision in a message, expressing his long-standing desire to serve in both the state legislature and Parliament. He reiterated his commitment to building a “developed Bihar” and assured continued “cooperation and guidance” to the government.

The NDA welcomed his move, with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha saying, “It is his own decision. It is the constitutional arrangement that he will have to resign from one place if he is taking an oath at another...”

Former JD(U) MP Chandeshwar Chandravanshi said, “He has brought Bihar here... He is going to Delhi, but he will have a hold of Bihar's politics... His vision is not for Bihar but for the entire...”

JD(U) MLA Dulal Chandra Goswami said Kumar’s resignation from the Legislative Council is a “loss for the state,” adding that the chief minister had placed Bihar “in the list of developed states.”

(With ANI inputs)