Woman hurls racist slurs at dance troupe members from Arunachal Pradesh at Patna rly station

PATNA: A dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh reportedly faced harassment at Patna railway station, with a woman allegedly making racist remarks targeting members of the group.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, the woman can be heard using slurs like "chinki" and "momo" to target the young women from Arunachal Pradesh.

The woman reportedly asked the Arunachal women to show their identity cards for using the restroom at the railway station. When they protested, she hurled racist abuses at them. In the video, the woman is seen laughing as the Arunachal group objects to her remarks.

"We are from Arunachal, we want to travel to other parts of the country, but we are scared because of such people. She called us 'chinki, chinese, momo'," the woman recording the video is heard saying.