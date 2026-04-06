Woman hurls racist slurs at dance troupe members from Arunachal Pradesh at Patna rly station

PATNA: A dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh reportedly faced harassment at Patna railway station, with a woman allegedly making racist remarks targeting members of the group.
In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, the woman can be heard using slurs like "chinki" and "momo" to target the young women from Arunachal Pradesh.
The woman reportedly asked the Arunachal women to show their identity cards for using the restroom at the railway station. When they protested, she hurled racist abuses at them. In the video, the woman is seen laughing as the Arunachal group objects to her remarks.
"We are from Arunachal, we want to travel to other parts of the country, but we are scared because of such people. She called us 'chinki, chinese, momo'," the woman recording the video is heard saying.
Soon after, the woman who was using racist slurs said in English, "My favourite food is momo". Responding to it, an Arunachal woman said, "What are you doing here? Why are you bothering us?"
The woman recording the video said, "Such people are defaming our country. They don't know India's map. They are showing off their English as if they know everything. They have zero knowledge. Uncivilised and uneducated people are like this.”
Another video showed the woman saying, "I don't care", as the group from Arunachal recorded the events. A woman from the group said, "Why are people like you in India? If you studied anything, you would know".
Inspector of the Railway Protection Force at Patna station, Mrinal Kumar, said that they investigated the matter and found that the woman who hurled racist slurs had mental health issues. He said that she was seen at Patna junction earlier as well, adding that RPF has informed her family members after the video went viral.