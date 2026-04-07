Bihar DGP says state to get nine more forensic science laboratories in one to two years

PATNA: As many as nine more forensic science laboratories (FSLs) will be fully operational in the next one to two years in Bihar.
Underlining the increasing role of scientific investigation in criminal cases, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Tuesday said that the state currently has four functional regional FSLs and nine more such laboratories will be made fully functional in the next one to two-year time frame.
"At present, four FSLs are functional in the state. They are located at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Rajgir (Bihar Police Academy). The buildings of nine other regional FSLs are ready. Besides, appointments of 102 Assistant Directors and Senior Scientific Assistants have also been completed…. We are confident nine more such FSLs will be made fully functional in the next one to two-year time frame,” the DGP said.
He was speaking at a two-day “Satellite Conference on Biological Sciences”, organised by the State Forensic Science Laboratory, CID, Patna, in collaboration with the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
The conference is being held at the Police Headquarters, Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna, where national and international domain experts, scientists from all the state FSLs, Central FSL and other experts have gathered to participate in the workshop.
The role of scientific investigation has increased significantly following the passage of BNSS, which mandates that for offences punishable by seven years or more imprisonment, the officer-in-charge must ensure a forensic expert visit the crime scene to collect evidence, Kumar said.
He added that the state has witnessed the development of forensic infrastructure on a large scale, especially in the past two decades.
“We could facilitate the FSL services in barely 700-800 cases in 2012-13, but now we are giving FSL services in 18,000 cases. The number of scientists was merely in double digits, say 30-35 in 2013….There has been massive development of forensic infrastructure in the state,” DGP said. He added that a cyber forensic laboratory will be set up in the state.
Stating that the pendency of DNA testing has been increasing in the state, Kumar said that it has been made mandatory to carry out DNA testing in POCSO cases, and there is only one DNA laboratory centre in the state, which is unable to meet the requirements.
“I would urge the DFSS to extend its support to the state police in setting up three-four DNA laboratories in the state. The DFSS could provide financial support either from the Nirbhaya fund or its any other fund,” the DGP said.
The construction of buildings for District Mobile Laboratories has been completed in 28 districts where regional FSL has not been established yet, Kumar said, adding that they have been made functional following the posting of scientists there.
A total of 50 forensic vans has been available in 40 police districts of the state, he said. He further said that these forensic vans visit the spot which is inspected by a team of scientists. They identify exhibits, seal and send the evidence collected from the scene of crime for testing at FSL, he said.