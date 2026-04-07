Bihar DGP says state to get nine more forensic science laboratories in one to two years

PATNA: As many as nine more forensic science laboratories (FSLs) will be fully operational in the next one to two years in Bihar.

Underlining the increasing role of scientific investigation in criminal cases, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Tuesday said that the state currently has four functional regional FSLs and nine more such laboratories will be made fully functional in the next one to two-year time frame.

"At present, four FSLs are functional in the state. They are located at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Rajgir (Bihar Police Academy). The buildings of nine other regional FSLs are ready. Besides, appointments of 102 Assistant Directors and Senior Scientific Assistants have also been completed…. We are confident nine more such FSLs will be made fully functional in the next one to two-year time frame,” the DGP said.

He was speaking at a two-day “Satellite Conference on Biological Sciences”, organised by the State Forensic Science Laboratory, CID, Patna, in collaboration with the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The conference is being held at the Police Headquarters, Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna, where national and international domain experts, scientists from all the state FSLs, Central FSL and other experts have gathered to participate in the workshop.

The role of scientific investigation has increased significantly following the passage of BNSS, which mandates that for offences punishable by seven years or more imprisonment, the officer-in-charge must ensure a forensic expert visit the crime scene to collect evidence, Kumar said.