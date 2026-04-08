No shorage of domestic LPG cylinders in Bihar: Minister Leshi Singh

PATNA: Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Department Minister Leshi Singh on Wednesday asserted that domestic LPG cylinders are being delivered at doorsteps within three to four days of booking, despite the global energy crisis arising out of the ongoing Gulf war.

Making an appeal to consumers not to unnecessarily gather around gas agencies, Singh said, “Though, initially there were shortage of LPG cylinders due to global energy crisis and people panicked and gathered around gas agencies. But despite this, gas cylinders are being made available as per the demand for domestic use. Cylinders are being delivered within three four days of booking.”

The minister, who was accompanied by the department’s Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, was addressing a press conference on Wednesday to highlight the department’s achievements over the past year.

“Initially, there was short supply of cylinders following the outbreak of war but the shortage was not severe that it may affect day-to-day life,” the minister said, adding that “we held meetings with Oil Marketing Companies and asked them to ensure delivery of cylinders in a transparent manner.”

Following the launch of a state-wide drive against black marketing, hoarding and commercial use of domestic gas cylinders across the state, 114 FIRs have been registered and 1,662 gas cylinders have been seized after inspections of gas agencies and their respective godowns, she added.