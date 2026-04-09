Bihar BJP removes posters outside Patna office featuring Samrat Choudhary as next CM

PATNA: The Bihar BJP on Thursday removed posters outside its state office featuring Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary as the next Chief Minister (CM) of the state, asserting that it was unaware who had put them up.

The posters displayed a photograph of Choudhary along with the slogan: "This is the call of the Valmiki Samaj Sangh: Let there be a Samrat government in Bihar. We have extended every possible support to the BJP; let the contract system be abolished under your administration."

The posters appeared shortly before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left Patna for Delhi. Security personnel stationed at the BJP office, along with some party workers, removed the posters soon after they were displayed.

Commenting on the episode, Bihar BJP media in-charge Danish Iqbal said, "I have no knowledge who put up the poster or who tore it down." He added that he was also unaware of the objective behind it and maintained that those responsible for putting up the poster had no affiliation with the BJP.