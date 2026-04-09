Three held in Bihar for allegedly plotting attack on PM Narendra Modi

PATNA: Three youths were arrested from Bihar's Buxar district for allegedly making attempts to obtain confidential information from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi and subsequently plotting an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The youths have been picked up from Asha Parari village under the Simri police station limits of Dumraon sub-division in Buxar district. They have been accused of being in touch with intelligence agencies of foreign countries and of allegedly leaking confidential information to them.
Senior police officers said that the youths allegedly hatched a conspiracy to attack PM Modi in the next three weeks. Police have recovered a laptop and other electronic gadgets during a raid conducted at the residences of suspects late on Wednesday.
Shubham Arya, SP, Buxar, confirmed the arrest of the youths and said that the suspects were being questioned at a secret place. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted following secret information about the youths, including Aman Kumar, who runs a cybercafé centre.
The SP said that the entire operation was carried out by the district police and denied the role of the police team from any other state.
Initial investigation suggested that the youths had contacted people associated with the USA’s intelligence agency—CIA. “The antecedents of the suspects are being ascertained. Preliminary investigation revealed that Aman was earlier arrested in connection with a cyber fraud case. Further interrogation will throw light on their connections in abroad,” SP said.
An investigating officer said that Aman was arrested in 2022 for allegedly issuing a threat to hack the computers of the Kolkata International Airport.
The electronic gadgets recovered during the raid will be sent for forensic examination, the officer said.
Meanwhile, Aman’s father, Ganesh Tiwari, and his mother, Geeta Devi, denied their son's involvement in any unlawful activities. The parents told local media that they were not aware of the charges under which thier son has been detained by police.
“Some people in plain cloths visited our residence in the evening and asked Aman to accompany them. Aman was preparing for dinner when they entered the house and took him with them,” Aman’s mother Geeta Devi said.
Meanwhile, the police have sealed the room in which Aman used to take rest. Aman's arrest has left residents of the village in utter shock. “He appears to be a simple village lad. We never found his activities suspicious,” residents said.