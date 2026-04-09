Three held in Bihar for allegedly plotting attack on PM Narendra Modi

PATNA: Three youths were arrested from Bihar's Buxar district for allegedly making attempts to obtain confidential information from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi and subsequently plotting an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The youths have been picked up from Asha Parari village under the Simri police station limits of Dumraon sub-division in Buxar district. They have been accused of being in touch with intelligence agencies of foreign countries and of allegedly leaking confidential information to them.

Senior police officers said that the youths allegedly hatched a conspiracy to attack PM Modi in the next three weeks. Police have recovered a laptop and other electronic gadgets during a raid conducted at the residences of suspects late on Wednesday.

Shubham Arya, SP, Buxar, confirmed the arrest of the youths and said that the suspects were being questioned at a secret place. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted following secret information about the youths, including Aman Kumar, who runs a cybercafé centre.

The SP said that the entire operation was carried out by the district police and denied the role of the police team from any other state.